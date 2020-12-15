Pitney Road detour in effect for Galloway, Port Republic

A detour will be in effect for two weeks on Pitney Road in Galloway Township and Port Republic for utility work by Atlantic City Electric, Atlantic County officials said Tuesday.
The detour will be between East Moss Mill Road in Galloway and Riverside Drive in Port Republic from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist.
— Ahmad Austin
