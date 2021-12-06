Pit bull rescue group raises alarm about dog fighting in South Jersey

An animal welfare group is ringing the alarm about dog fighting in South Jersey.
Jersey Pits Rescue, a foster-based dog rescue group with a focus on helping pit bulls, recently recovered two seemingly abused dogs in South Jersey.
The dogs, both pit bulls, showed extensive signs of injury and abuse that members from JPR say is indicative of their use in dog fights. Specifically, the group believes the dogs had been used as bait dogs, which are used to provoke other dogs into fighting. One of the two dogs, named Percy, died of his injuries Friday.
Julia Root, a member of JPR, said that she hopes to bring attention to the suffering of dogs forced to participate in dog fighting. She said she hoped to spur action from the state that can help locate rings like one that ultimately led to Percy’s death.
“The more the public speaks out, the more it lights a fire under other people,” Root said.
The other dog, Peaches, was taken to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter on Nov. 20, which turned the dog over to JPR later that same day. Root said Peaches had sustained injuries to her jaw, which may eventually require surgery. Peaches, who is at a foster home in the JPR network, is nevertheless healing at a good pace and getting along well with other dogs.
According to Root, Peaches had been discovered in a woodshed in Millville with three other dogs by Millville police on or before Nov. 20. Of the other three dogs in the shed, two died. The whereabouts of the third is unknown, Root said.
Root said that JPR maintains that the original owner of Peaches is culpable for the injuries she allegedly sustained under his friend’s care. She said that the group did plan to press charges against both the friend and the original owner.
Millville police did not respond Monday to a request for comment asking about their discovery of the woodshed.
Percy was found by himself in Carneys Point Township, Salem County, walking along Route 48, and was given to JPR on Nov. 24. He had sustained severe injuries to his face, which caused his death Friday.
In August 2015, then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed a law that allowed dog fighting to be prosecuted under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. Gov. Phil Murphy signed another law this May making “trunk fighting,” in which animals are made to fight to the death, a crime.
Root said that she and the other members of JPR were planning to file a police report with Millville police. While she was unsure of whether they would be able to locate the dog-fighting ring that killed Percy, she said that the group’s efforts would be worthwhile.
“Even if we can help one dog, to keep them from ending up like Percy, it was a success,” Root said.
Contact Chris Doyle
