Pit bull rescue group raises alarm about dog fighting in South Jersey

According to Root, Peaches had been discovered in a woodshed in Millville with three other dogs by Millville police on or before Nov. 20. Of the other three dogs in the shed, two died. The whereabouts of the third is unknown, Root said.

Root said that JPR maintains that the original owner of Peaches is culpable for the injuries she allegedly sustained under his friend’s care. She said that the group did plan to press charges against both the friend and the original owner.

Millville police did not respond Monday to a request for comment asking about their discovery of the woodshed.

Percy was found by himself in Carneys Point Township, Salem County, walking along Route 48, and was given to JPR on Nov. 24. He had sustained severe injuries to his face, which caused his death Friday.

In August 2015, then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed a law that allowed dog fighting to be prosecuted under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. Gov. Phil Murphy signed another law this May making “trunk fighting,” in which animals are made to fight to the death, a crime.