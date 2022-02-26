 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pit bull found malnourished, tied to tree in Millville, animal shelter says

A Vineland animal shelter on Thursday reported a malnourished pit bull had been found abandoned and tied to a tree, about a week after another dog was allegedly found abandoned in a bag soaked with urine.

The pit bull, Ladybug, was found along a wooded trail in Millville, the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook. According to the post, she weighs only 26 pounds and has some wounds on her feet and tail.

"We're not sure what happened to her or why she was neglected and discarded, but we do know that she is ridiculously sweet and adorable," the shelter wrote.

The shelter said it will seek to put Ladybug up for adoption once she recovers.

Earlier this month, the shelter said a young female Chihuahua was found near Gerresheimer Glass on Christel Avenue in Vineland. That dog, Coco, was “soaked with urine” and “lucky to be alive,” the shelter said.

The shelter did not respond to a request for an update on Coco's condition Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who knows Ladybug or who might have abandoned her can call Millville police at 856-825-7010.

