Pinwheels pledge support for child abuse, neglect services at AtlantiCare

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Pinwheels will greet anyone visiting AtlantiCare's Childbirth Center this week, reminding them that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

About 50-70 workers, some of whom work in AtlantiCare's maternity ward, gathered outside the center Monday and placed blue and silver pinwheels around its outdoor fountain and in the garden.

AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon explained that this week was the right time to highlight the company's pledge to combat child abuse and neglect in Atlantic County and the surrounding areas.

In Atlantic County, AtlantiCare said health care officials received approximately 520 reports of child abuse and neglect in 2020, 276 of which were for infants, toddlers and children up to age 5.

Herndon said the company's emergency rooms treat about 9,000 children annually, and its in-patient pediatric unit, in Atlantic City, treats over 1,000 children.

AtlantiCare also has a facility at the Galloway hospital to treat sick mothers and those who have severe pregnancy complications, something she described as being vital to thwarting child neglect.

"We want to make sure they get to a safe and wonderful outcome in delivery," Herndon said of the hospital's maternal care, commending its team members.

She also said the company has other assets for post-birth care for children, such as remote teams to travel to homes.

She said AtlantiCare having those assets is vital because otherwise children and their families may have to travel long distances, some 50-60 miles, to reach available resources.

"It's really a care continuum," Herndon said. "We are really are trying to do something different and more unique to be able to serve our patients."

Besides its array of child care services, AtlantiCare said it recently launched its Safe Beginnings program, which assists new mothers and babies in various locations, including homes in Atlantic City, by providing prenatal and postpartum assistance for mothers and their infants.

Features of Safe Beginnings include transitions of care with NICU babies, doula services, visiting nurses, social work services and a baby safety store .

The program and services will expand upon the opening of AtlantiCare’s Medical Arts Pavilion, which is expected to open this fall.

Bonny Fraser, the deputy commissioner for Policy, Legal Affairs, and Compliance with the state's Department of Children and Families, said being family centered in care is key to creating healthier communities.

She said child care in the Garden State wasn't always viewed as one of the best in the country. At one point, it held a poor reputation, and the public perspective was "punitive." She said it often was viewed as something that was pushed onto families with scant amounts of input from them.

In 2020, New Jersey’s rate of maternal mortality was nearly 1.5 times higher than the national average.

Fraser said her department has prioritized improving child care over the last four years.

She said New Jersey is the second jurisdiction in the nation to launch an early parenting support program "regardless of socioeconomic background."

She also said the state has opened 57 family success centers, with at least one in each county. They offer a collection of programs from family activities to parent support services.

"This is really the core of what it means to be family centered and a family-serving child welfare system," Fraser said, highlighting New Jersey's network of family services and commending AtlantiCare's workers. "This is what we strive for in New Jersey and throughout the nation — a network of proactive, preventive services and supports — meeting families where they are and offering what they need to remain stable, nurturing and intact."

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

