Pinelands Summer Short Course returns July 15

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pinelands Summer Short Course returns to South Jersey with 14 programs at two sites in Burlington and Ocean counties.
This year's short course, co-sponsored by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission and Stockton University, will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 and feature guided history tours, nature walks, a canoe trip, a ground-penetrating radar demonstration and live music at historic Whitesbog Village in Pemberton Township, Burlington County, and Wells Mills County Park in Waretown, Ocean County.
“The Pinelands Summer Short Course gives the public the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Pinelands we see every day on our 1,600-acre campus in the Pinelands National Reserve,” said Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman.
Course offerings include:
LACEY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with stealing more than $4,000 from a volunteer …
Whitesbog Village
- Walking Tour of historic Whitesbog with Allison Pierson, executive director, Whitesbog Preservation Trust
- Suningive House Tour with Sarah Augustine, archives assistant, Whitesbog Preservation Trust
- Cranberry Sub-Station tour and blueberry picking with Jeff Macechak, education coordinator and living history performer, Burlington County Historical Society
- Suningive Garden Tour with Mark Szutarski, landscape committee chair, Whitesbog Preservation Trust
- Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Blueberries But Were Afraid to Ask with Dr. Mark Ehlenfeldt, plant geneticist, blueberry breeder
- Plants of the Pine Barrens Walk with Nicole Bendixen and Kassandra Kopanyi, seasonal naturalists, Brendan T. Byrne State Forest
- Soil Toils: Exploring the Soil of the Pines with Becky Laboy, M.Ed., education outreach specialist, Ocean County Soil Conservation District
- Through Elizabeth's Eyes Exhibit (self-guided)
- Ground penetrating radar unit demonstration with Tony McNichol, archaeologist/cultural resources planner
- Old-time music and dulcimer performance by the Greater Pinelands Dulcimer Society
- Tunes & Tales: Valerie Vaughn, New Jersey’s Troubadour
- Jackson Pines, Singing Pinelands Folk Favorites from Today and the Past
For the eighth straight year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as "New Jersey's Favorite Beach" a…
Wells Mills County Park Programs
- Wells Mills Lake Canoe Eco-Tour with Joshua Gant, park naturalist
- Nature/history walk with German Georgieff, chief naturalist, Ocean County Department of Parks & Recreation
Register at stockton.edu/continuingstudies/conferences.html.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.