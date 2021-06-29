 Skip to main content
Pinelands Regional seeking mental health provider for students
Pinelands Regional seeking mental health provider for students

Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Pinelands Regional High School is seeking a mental health provider for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school will be taking applications until 10 a.m. July 6, according to a Monday public notice. Required qualifications include certification from the New Jersey Department of Education as a school psychologist or school social worker, or state licenses as a clinical social worker, psychologist or licensed professional counselor. The provider will serve as a consultant for students for 80 days out of the year.

Sealed proposals can be sent to the School Board Secretary's Office at 520 Nugentown Rd., Little Egg Harbor. Proposals will be publicly opened and read.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

