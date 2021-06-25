Pinelands Commission Director Nancy Wittenberg dies

Longtime New Jersey Pinelands Commission Executive Director Nancy Wittenberg, died on Thursday, the agency announced Friday.
No cause of death or age was given, but the commission said she had been out on a leave of absence only since June 11.
Wittenberg led the agency through several years of contentious hearings on the proposed South Jersey Gas pipeline that was approved but never built along roadsides through protected forest area from Maurice River Township to the B.L. England Generating Station in Upper Township. She also headed it through a well publicized but unsuccessful fight to stop a Hammonton sod farm from holding large tournaments at its site.
“Nancy will be missed by everyone she worked with at the Commission,” said Commission Chairman Rick Prickett. “Nancy was a tenacious professional who was very much a presence at public meetings. She thoroughly addressed the concerns of the public and Commissioners on matters before them."
Wittenberg had designated Susan R. Grogan, the Commission’s Planning Director, as the Acting Executive Director.
Thursday night, Prickett designated Grogan to continue in the role until the 15-member commission acts further.
Among many other things during her tenure, Wittenberg oversaw the permanent preservation of about 8,300 acres of land in the Pinelands through the Commission’s Pinelands Conservation Fund.
Wittenberg had served as the Commission’s Executive Director since Jan. 3, 2011.
More recently Wittenberg undertook several initiatives aimed at curbing the damages to Pinelands natural areas by illegal, off-road vehicle use. Under her leadership the commission helped to identify and protect ponds that are particularly vulnerable to damages.
She also oversaw the report necessary for the Pinelands National Reserve to maintain its status as an International Biosphere Region, as designated by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Earlier in her career Wittenberg served as the Assistant Commissioner of Climate and Environmental Compliance for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and as the Director of Environmental Affairs for the New Jersey Builders Association from August 1994 to April 2006.
She earned a master's degree in environmental engineering from Duke University and a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Vermont.
The Pinelands Commission is charged with protecting the 938,000-acre state Pinelands Area, which includes parts of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties.
