Pinelands Commission Director Nancy Wittenberg dies

Longtime New Jersey Pinelands Commission Executive Director Nancy Wittenberg, died on Thursday, the agency announced Friday.

No cause of death or age was given, but the commission said she had been out on a leave of absence only since June 11.

Wittenberg led the agency through several years of contentious hearings on the proposed South Jersey Gas pipeline that was approved but never built along roadsides through protected forest area from Maurice River Township to the B.L. England Generating Station in Upper Township. She also headed it through a well publicized but unsuccessful fight to stop a Hammonton sod farm from holding large tournaments at its site.

“Nancy will be missed by everyone she worked with at the Commission,” said Commission Chairman Rick Prickett. “Nancy was a tenacious professional who was very much a presence at public meetings. She thoroughly addressed the concerns of the public and Commissioners on matters before them."

Wittenberg had designated Susan R. Grogan, the Commission’s Planning Director, as the Acting Executive Director.

Thursday night, Prickett designated Grogan to continue in the role until the 15-member commission acts further.