Pine Needle and pickleball projects to enhance open space in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Between pine needles and pickleball, officials are trying to grow community spaces in Galloway.

The township is launching two projects to create more recreation opportunities. These initiatives come while the Township Council has been stressing a need for residents, especially young people, to find social, outdoor activity to promote physical and mental health.

The project that will be unveiled soon is a renovated Pine Needle Park in South Egg Harbor off Old Mays Landing Road. The project will add a new jungle gym, complementing the one built there five years ago. Both playground apparatuses will get new rubber mats to cushion falls, and a redone bathroom facility is to be installed.

Mayor Anthony Coppola said it was an opportunity to make sure recreational resources are evenly distributed throughout the township, including to the portions closer to Egg Harbor City. He said the newly done playground was generating interest in the town.

“I know that I’ve talked to some residents out there when I was inspecting it,” Coppola said. “They were so excited. ... I’m so happy that we’re able to get that done.”

Another project is for six pickleball courts on a field near the Township Municipal Complex in the empty lot just off its small traffic circle.

A contract to develop the courts will soon be put out to public bid, Township Administrator Chris Johansen said at a recent council meeting. Some features residents requested, such as lights that were not included in the original plan for the courts, could be incorporated at a later date, Johansen said.

Township Council member Tom Bassford said he was confident there would be interest in using the courts. He said he talked with Galloway pickleball players who said there would be a strong market for holding matches there and that other adult recreation centers in the township could use the courts.

“I think it’ll be a big demand for it,” Bassford said. “We want to make sure the demand is there, and I think it is after talking to guys who play pickleball often and are from Galloway.”

Coppola said the township years ago planned to develop the property into a downtown area with residential and commercial properties. They had also, however, listed the area into the state Recreation and Open Space Inventory, foreclosing the possibility of many kinds of future development at the space. The township decided to make the best of the situation and move forward with projects such as the pickleball courts.

The new initiatives come as township officials and some residents expressed concern about mental health. They were alarmed that people, particularly children and adolescents, were too isolated inside and did not have enough areas to play outdoors.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory in December warning that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened mental health issues among young people nationwide, escalating it into a crisis. He asked that communities recognize mental health needs and work to make mental health care more accessible. Physical, outside activity is listed in the Surgeon General advisory as one component of a holistic program to improve mental health.

Deputy Mayor Tony DiPietro said he and his wife have seen the mental health struggles of youth through their time working in schools. The township should focus, he said, on facilitating mental health care and promoting inclusivity.

Council member Muhammad Umar, addressing the need for community spaces generally, said he works to make sure young people have healthy places to play recreational sports.

“We cannot fix everything, but maybe those five, six kids, we have a place for them to play basketball, volleyball and that’s how they get together and get out of the house,” Umar said.

The Pine Needle Park and pickleball projects complement other recent efforts to expand community space. The township recently added improved the bathroom facilities at its Gabriel and Tartaglia fields and continues to apply for grants to help build new paths for pedestrians and bicycle riders.

“That kind of lends to the quality of life in Galloway,” Coppola said. “We live in such a beautiful area with so many great trees and outdoors.”

The Pine Needle Park project only still requires work on the rubber matting, and the project should be completed within the week, according to the mayor. The pickleball courts should open, at the latest, in spring 2023, he said.