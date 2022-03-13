Pine Barrens show takes root on Stockton campus

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 1.1-million-acre expanse of flora and fauna that is the New Jersey Pine Barrens was on display at Stockton’s campus this weekend.

The 15th annual Lines on the Pines took place inside the school’s Campus Center on Sunday. About 1,500 people gathered for the free event to celebrate the history and culture of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, mingling with the nearly 100 local artists, writers and historians who came to honor the region.

“They have music, local artists doing their presentations and displays of their crafts and artwork,” said Robert Switzer, of Smithville, who was attending with his wife, daughter and grandchildren. “It’s a nice, casual visit to see everybody.”

Scores of displays showcasing the Pine Barrens’ natural treasures spanned multiple rooms in the campus center. Onlookers walked among paintings and photographs of the idyllic Pinelands scenery; perused handcrafted jewelry, clothing and engravings; and looked at books detailing the legacy and folklore of the South Jersey landmark.

The local nonprofit group “It’s a Sign of the Pines” organizes Lines in the Pines each year. Linda Stanton, founder and president of the group, started the event in 2005, prompted by a conversation with friends in a local bar. After starting out with only a handful of guests, the event has since sprouted to its current size of 93 “Pine Barren celebrities” and hundreds of visitors.

“We thought we were only doing it for one year,” Stanton said. “It got bigger every year.”

Rebecca Kline, of Bridgeton, set up a display titled “Uniquely Native,” crafted from natural materials native to the Pine Barrens she collects on hikes. Among Kline’s work were baskets, smudge fans, styled sea shells, as well as paintings and pieces of a small, model menagerie of the Pine Barren’s native animals.

Her husband, Leo Kline, added to the collections, carving Pine Barrens crystals into different shapes and sizes. There was a special emphasis on owls, with dream catchers evocative of piercing owl eyes.

“It’s really nice being able to get out, see the people, see new artisans, to meet and greet and just share our creativity together,” Kline said.

Dianne Snodgrass – an instructor at the South Jersey Guild of Spinners & Handweavers from Haddonfield, Camden County – helped set up a display with different handspun cloths and fabrics.

Also a member of the Haddonfield Historical Society, Snodgrass said the event Sunday was a great way to get people to find new hobbies and get engaged in local history.

“I enjoy sitting with people and working on projects, where we all have the same thing in common,” Snodgrass said.

Lines in the Pines was not held in 2020. It was canceled with four days’ notice due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was canceled last year as well due to coronavirus concerns, but made a triumphant 2022 comeback Sunday.

“This will be one of our biggest year, especially after being shut down for two years with COVID,” Stanton said. “I think so many people are anxious to get out, and we have such a great following.”

There were more eccentric exhibits on display as well. Mark and Joanne Thomson brought one of their dozens of goats to the event. A biochemist by trade, Thomson manufactures goat milk into moisturizer, which was on sale at the event Sunday. People could come to their stand and take a picture with a young goat kid named Casper the Friendly Goat.

Also featured prominently Sunday was the folklore of the region — especially the story of the fearsome Jersey Devil, which is said to menace people of the Pine Barrens. Bill Sprouse, a local author, had a stand with his book “The Domestic Life of the Jersey Devil,” telling the history of the myth and how he is a descendant of Deborah Leeds — the monster’s supposed mother.

David Crawford, a former environmental science teacher at Egg Harbor Township, had a display of local tree logs carved with chainsaws into the shape of animals, as well as local folkloric creatures, including the Jersey Devil. Having attended Lines in the Pines for about 15 years, Crawford said the event was a great opportunity to exchange knowledge about the region.

“It’s like a cornucopia of knowledge, and you come up with some pretty interesting things here,” Crawford said.

One of the exhibits Crawford pointed was one by the Dr. James Still Historic Office & Education Center — an organization dedicated to honoring the family and legacy of James Still — an accomplished Black businessman and writer who penned an autobiography about his life in the 19th century Pine Barrens. Center Chairman Samuel C. Still III, a descendant of James Still, said he was glad to be a part of the Lines in the Pines community, especially after the pandemic layover.

“I love this event, I really do, because we meet so many people,” Still said

There was a wealth of other historic displays at the Lines in the Pines. James Gilbert, of Little Egg Harbor Township, presented a painstakingly detailed diorama he had made of a 1971 military plane crash in the Pine Barrens. He also had a panel honoring the pilot who had lost his life that day, New Jersey Air National Guard Maj. William Dimas.Greg Vizzi, a naturalist and author, was showcasing the book “The Original People,” an account of the history, practices and culture of the Lenni-Lenape — the indigenous people of much of New Jersey. Vizzi said he transcribed the book from the words of his late friend, Chief Quiet Thunder, of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape.

He said events such as Lines on the Pines allowed other naturalists and history enthusiasts to connect with resources like “The Original People” to learn more about the land around them and the culture of its indigenous people.

“The Pine Barrens is the focus, and of course the Pine Barrens has been preserved, and it’s a good way to really connect with nature,” Vizzi said. “Everybody here is a lover of the Pine Barrens.”

Finding a community has been a crucial feature of the event for Stanton too. This year, Stanton was hosting the event without her late husband James, who died in March 2021. She said Sunday marked the first anniversary of the end of life ceremony that was held for James, and she was grateful to be able to spend it with the community she has made in the heart of the Pine Barrens.

“It’s like a family,” Stanton said.

