Pine Barrens byway designated Bational Scenic Byway

The Pine Barrens Byway has been designated a National Scenic Byway, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The byway is a 130-mile route that runs through Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
Sixty-three nomination applications for byways across the U.S. were submitted to the Federal Highway Administration in 2020, of which 49 byways in 28 states received designations.
“This comes at an excellent time as the Pinelands Commission celebrates its 40th anniversary,” said Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky, who serves as chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and is a member of the Pinelands Commission.
Pikolycky said the designation would provide a boost to his municipality.
“Besides the Pine Barrens Byway, Woodbine also lies along the Coastal Heritage Trail and High Point to Cape May Bikeway," he said. "This new designation therefore places Woodbine along a national route as well as the several state-designated, which positions us in an enhanced position for future funding.”
