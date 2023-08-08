HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Level Up Entertainment and the South Jersey Pinball League will host a pinball tournament Saturday at Starcade in the Hamilton Mall in memory of Harry S. Jackson III.
Jackson, of Brigantine, died last year in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He was 32.
"About a year ago we lost Harry Jackson, the nicest guy in the world. He ran our pinball machines and was a large fixture in our broader geek community," Level Up said in a statement about the tournament. "We would like to honor his passing this year, and hopefully every year with a charity pinball tournament."
In addition to being a pinball fan, Jackson was an attorney with Fox Rothschild in Atlantic City. He was promoted to partner in 2021 and named co-chair of the firm's American Indian Law Practice, according to Fox Rothschild's website.
The cost of entry for the tournament is $50, half of which will go to a scholarship fund in Jackson's name. There will also be a charity bake sale and 50/50 raffle to raise funds for the scholarship.
The tournament will take place from noon to 9 p.m.
