HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Level Up Entertainment and the South Jersey Pinball League hosted a pinball tournament Saturday at Starcade in the Hamilton Mall in honor of Harry S. Jackson III.

Jackson, of Brigantine, died last year at 33 in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“He loved people, and he loved pinball,” said his mother, Linda Jackson, at the tournament.

The tournament cost $50 to enter and was a fundraiser for a memorial scholarship in Jackson’s name. Proceeds from a bake sale at the tournament also went to the scholarship.

Scholarship recipients will be students attending his alma mater, Rutgers Law School.

Harry Jackson was an attorney at Fox Rothschild in Atlantic City. His parents said he loved helping the new associates and always wanted to give back to law students.

Linda Jackson emotionally thanked the participants for coming out and said she knew her son loved playing pinball with them all.

“It means a lot to have people support you and to keep his memory alive,” she said.

Erik Ryan, co-director of the South Jersey Pinball League, announced that Jackson would be the first inductee into its makeshift Hall of Fame.

“Awhile ago, when they were retiring Roy Halladay’s number, Harry and I talked about how you could retire someone’s pinball number, even though there are no numbers. We said we’d retire initials instead,” Ryan said.

Ryan revealed a banner with Jackson’s name and the letters “HAR” placed over red Phillies pinstripes. The bottom of the banner read “Nicest Guy in the World.”

Ryan said he and Harry Jackson “instantly” became friends when they met through the league.

“It feels like this shouldn’t be real, like I’m waiting for him to walk through the door,” Ryan said.

Scott Fine, co-owner of Level Up Entertainment, said Jackson started out as a customer but became a close friend. Fine said Jackson eventually asked if Level Up would host pinball machines he wanted to own and operate, and they happily obliged.

“Because of his pinball games in our store, we considered him one of the owners of the business,” said Fine, of Mays Landing.

Fine said he considered Harry Jackson “the nicest guy in the world” and that he easily got along with everyone.

“Whenever you had the pleasure of talking to him, you felt like you both were best friends. We want him to be remembered as a kind and generous person and we hope to honor that legacy,” Fine said.

Gregg Mester, of Northfield and a co-owner of Level Up Entertainment, said Jackson “became part of the family” at Level Up very quickly.

“I’m glad his legacy will live on with the pinball community. He’ll never be forgotten, truly,” Mester said.

The South Jersey Pinball League meets weekly and has monthly tournaments at Starcade. There are typically about 20-30 people who play in the league, said co-director Ken Rossi.

Rossi said he met Jackson at his Somers Point home, where he used to host tournaments for the league.

“We decided to do this as a memorial for our friend. It’s a way to celebrate him, and to help out people in that field,” Rossi said.