PILOT lawsuit hearing set for Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — The state and Atlantic County on Wednesday will be in state Superior Court for a hearing on potential damages a new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law may have caused.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and Judge Michael J. Blee will preside of the hearing.

County officials sued the state in December after state lawmakers passed a bill that amended the original PILOT program, which went into effect in 2017.

The changes including adjusting the definition of casino gross gaming revenue so it only includes bets made in person and removes any wagers made online. Gross gaming revenue is one of three factors used to determine how much the industry will pay in PILOT.

The new law cut the county’s share of revenue by as much as $26 million over the next five years, according to county estimates.

Earlier this year, Judge Blee affirmed a previous court decision that said the change to PILOT breached a settlement agreement the County and the State had reached in 2018.

The county in 2017 had sued the state over the original PILOT legislation, and the settlement awarded the county about 13% per year of the total PILOT paid by casinos, based on all casino revenues — brick and mortar, internet and sports betting.

Since 2017, casinos have made PILOT payments instead of paying property taxes as a way of stabilizing finances for Atlantic City. The casinos had successfully sued the city to lower their property tax assessments, sending city finances spiraling and putting the municipality at risk of bankruptcy.