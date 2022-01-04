PILOT lawsuit conference with judge rescheduled for Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge postponed until Wednesday a conference in the lawsuit by Atlantic County, which attempts to stop the state from enacting a new casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Tuesday he hopes to find out through the lawsuit why such important legislation was quickly pushed through during a lame duck session of the Legislature, without discussion or documentation of the financial claims made by those sponsoring the legislation.
"People are going to be deposed. We will find out who wrote it ... what was the basis for saying four casinos would close if this did not pass? Where is the substantiation?" Levinson said.
Atlantic County Counsel Jim Ferguson said the conference between attorneys and Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk, was originally set for Tuesday.
Marczyk has already said he wants the parties to go into mediation, so the conference may be about getting that process started, Ferguson said.
"We'll find out tomorrow," Ferguson said Tuesday afternoon.
The new legislation, which passed both the senate and the assembly on Dec. 20 and quickly signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in a basic PILOT. It lowers their payments to an estimated $110 million under the new law from $165 million under the current law.
It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received in 2021, about $17.5 million, but the 2021 payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county will lose about $4 million a year under the new PILOT law, if enacted, the state Office of Legislative Services has estimated.
The county says the annual loss is more like $5 million to $7 million.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney sponsored the legislation in the Senate, and said repeatedly four casinos would close if it did not pass. But he never provided proof of that assertion.
A spokesperson for Murphy declined to comment on pending litigation.
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, the original sponsor of the Assembly version of the bill (A5587), took his name off of it after the November election and voted against it on the Assembly floor.
Also voting against it was Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. Armato said he was unable to get enough information on why it was needed, and Mazzeo said it was a bad deal for Atlantic County taxpayers.
Marczyk said the case “involves important matters of public policy and complex financial issues and calculations,” and he needed to collect more information before making a decision about whether to temporarily stop the law from taking effect while the case proceeds.
Levinson said he has directed Ron Riccio, the attorney hired by the county, to get a fair deal for the people of Atlantic County.
Riccio is the same attorney who successfully sued the state over the original 2016 PILOT law, to get a larger share of PILOT funds for the county.
That case settled in 2018 and the settlement terms were through 2026. But the new law greatly lessened how much money the county will receive, compared to the original law and settlement.
“If either the Senate or Assembly bill is enacted into law, it will decimate this court’s consent order by causing Atlantic County to receive an estimated $35,475,000 less than the county has a right to receive under the consent order,” according to a certification document signed by Levinson.
The county’s attorneys filed an order to show cause Dec. 22 in Atlantic County Superior Court, after the bills passed the Legislature Dec. 20 and Murphy signed them Dec. 21.
The order asked Assignment Judge Julio Mendez to temporarily enjoin the state from enacting into law Senate bill 4007 or Assembly bill 5587, and to set an emergency hearing date to determine whether the bills violate the existing consent order from 2018 and should be permanently blocked from taking effect.
Mendez referred the case to Marczyk, who quickly signed the order to show cause to start the legal process.
"We are going to try to get a settlement that is in the best interests of everyone," Levinson said Tuesday, "because the new pilot the way it is written is only in the best interests of the casinos."
