PILOT lawsuit conference with judge rescheduled for Wednesday

It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received in 2021, about $17.5 million, but the 2021 payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county will lose about $4 million a year under the new PILOT law, if enacted, the state Office of Legislative Services has estimated.

The county says the annual loss is more like $5 million to $7 million.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney sponsored the legislation in the Senate, and said repeatedly four casinos would close if it did not pass. But he never provided proof of that assertion.

A spokesperson for Murphy declined to comment on pending litigation.

Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, the original sponsor of the Assembly version of the bill (A5587), took his name off of it after the November election and voted against it on the Assembly floor.

Also voting against it was Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. Armato said he was unable to get enough information on why it was needed, and Mazzeo said it was a bad deal for Atlantic County taxpayers.