A Monmouth County man was identified Wednesday as the pilot killed in a single-engine plane crash that sparked a weekend forest fire in Ocean County.

Jose Molina, 61, of Long Branch, was piloting the SR20 model plane when it crashed into a section of pinelands near the Ocean County Airport late Saturday, Lacey Township police said in a news release. His cause of death was not released.

The crash set off a wildfire that spread to 831 acres of woods. The fire was listed as being fully contained Tuesday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The blaze closed several roads and endangered 25 structures, none of which were damaged by the flames, state firefighters said.

Lacey police were notified of smoke filling the area of Dover and West Lacey roads shortly before midnight Saturday. Several area fire departments responded, police said.

The wildfire inhibited attempts to reach the downed plane, police said.

State firefighters on Tuesday said the smoke smell would likely linger in the area while the remaining embers were doused. Firefighters were likely to be seen by motorists.

Smoky conditions also were likely to affect the area until the next rainfall, which is possible Thursday.

Lacey and Berkeley township police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.