Pilot, 23, killed in Cape crash was flying a banner plane

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A young pilot was on his way to pick up an advertising banner when his plane crashed Saturday, according to a staff member at the air advertising company.

Thomas Gibson, 23, of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash of his Piper PA-12 shortly after takeoff from a private airfield in the Green Creek section of the township.

The crash took place about 9:35 a.m. Gibson was the only person in the airplane, according to officials.

Mary Ellen Kelly, the office manager for Cape May Aerial Advertising, said Gibson had started working for the company this summer and was on his way to pick up a banner when the crash took place. She said any further details would have to come from federal aviation authorities.

Eva Lee Ngai with the Federal Aviation Administration office of communications said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading the investigation and any updates will come from that agency.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pilot had taken off and, as is standard procedure, turned around to pick up the banner, according to Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesperson. The pilot missed the banner on the first pass, Knudson said Tuesday, and had begun to climb for a second pass when the plane veered to one side, lost altitude and crashed.

Investigators are gathering facts about the crash for a preliminary report to be released in the coming weeks, Knudson said. The search for the cause of the crash will come as part of the next phase of the investigation.

The registration number for the plane showed it was owned by Paramount Air Service, which has been flying advertising banner planes in Cape May County for generations. The company was started by two World War II veterans, including Andre Tomalino, who had been a glider pilot during the war.

Former owner Barbara Tomalino, the daughter of the founder who ran the company since 1985, said she sold the planes, equipment and property to the new company Cape May Aerial Advertising.

She still owns the name, she said.

“I didn’t sell Paramount. What I sold were the assets,” she said. Jeromie Hunter, owner of Cape May Aerial Ads, is a former pilot of Paramount who moved to the area from Washington state to run the business. She said he knew she was considering retirement.

Tomalino declined to reveal the purchase price.

Federally-funded study to look at economic potential at Woodbine Airport WOODBINE — A federally-funded study is set to look at the development potential for Woodbine…

Contacted on Tuesday, she described the crash Saturday as a tragedy and said she always worried about the pilots who worked at the company.

“You worry for these kids,” she said. There had been crashes while she and her family operated the business, but she said there had been no fatalities. “We were blessed.”

Kelly said the new owners operated the air service starting last summer, and the sale was finalized in April of this year.

Gibson was originally from Medford Lakes, Burlington County, and studied at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to his Facebook page. In addition to working as a pilot, he worked at his family’s business, Gibson Electrical. He played lacrosse at Shawnee High School.

Middle Township police announced the crash Saturday. Multiple emergency vehicles from several agencies responded to the crash, including fire companies from Green Creek and Rio Grande, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Lt. Tracey Super said Tuesday the crash is a federal investigation, and local police could provide no further information.

Here's what was going through the teen pilot's head as he landed his banner plane on the Ocean City bridge Landon Lucas, 18, stood next to the 1946 airplane that had failed him two days earlier, lead…

The Piper PA-12 was produced in the 1940s after World War II. It was designed as a three-seat plane.

There have been three fatal accidents involving Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser planes recently, according to the Aviation Safety Network, which maintains a database on plane crashes. On May 24, a pilot died from injuries sustained in a crash near Seagraves, Texas, and on May 28, a pilot died in a banner plane accident in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, reportedly while attempting to pick up a banner.

Most accidents involving banner planes take place in one of three circumstances: the maneuver to pick up the banner, entangled or snarled banner towlines, or due to the loss of engine power, according to a 2003 report from the FAA.

Last year, a teenage pilot working for Paramount Air Service made national headlines when he safely landed his struggling banner plane on the bridge between Ocean City and Somers Point, finding a gap in summer traffic to set down June 19.

Landon Lucas, 18 at the time, was not hurt. He told authorities his plane was experiencing engine trouble and he tried to make it to the Ocean City Airport after dropping the banner.

In April, Lucas was a passenger in a small plane that crashed in New Mexico. He told reporters afterward that he was seriously injured in the crash. The pilot was killed.

Banner plane pilot, 18, makes emergency landing on Ocean City bridge OCEAN CITY — The pilot of a banner plane experiencing engine trouble on Monday tried to reac…

Banner planes are a common sight each summer along Jersey beaches, and have been for decades.

There have been multiple plane crashes involving banner planes in southern New Jersey, including some in which the plane ended up in the ocean. In several incidents, the pilots escaped without serious injuries.

In 2012, a Paramount banner plane crashed into a tree in Middle Township, and in 2015, a banner plane went down in the marsh near the Delaware Bay near Reeds Beach, with the plane flipping over. The pilot survived in each instance.

In July 2008, another banner plane ran out of fuel and crashed into a fence in the backyard of a motel in Middle Township.

In Ocean City, a Paramount plane went down in the marsh near 51st Street in 2010. The pilot was not seriously injured in that incident, either.