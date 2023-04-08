EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A neighborhood feud has ignited over chickens, pigs and 6 inches of land.

Dave Ferrier, his partner Brianna and an assembly of supporters pleaded to the Township Committee on Wednesday to be allowed to keep their pet chickens and potbellied pigs, despite an outstanding order mandating their removal. The group was met with fierce opposition, with neighbors asking that the township refuse relief, uphold law and order and remove illegal livestock. The meeting ended with frayed tempers, tears and an uncertain future for the swine at the center of controversy.

The Ferriers said they consider their eight chickens and four pigs as part of the family and that the animals are beloved by their 5-year-old daughter, Regan. They also alluded to widespread popular support throughout the area, having circulated a petition they say has garnered about 1,000 signatures.

“You’re asking us to give up creatures that we love,” Dave Ferrier, a retired Marine staff sergeant and actor, said Thursday.

Doris Dilley, a neighbor of the Ferriers and the person who sold them the property at which the chickens are being kept, is among the opposition, maintaining that the chickens and pigs are a nuisance. During the public comment section of the meeting, Dilley said keeping the animals as pets on the property was unambiguously illegal and that the Ferriers were expecting favorable treatment without going through the proper channels to seek relief.

“It’s not an interpretation, it’s the law,” Dilley said.

Angst about the fate of the chickens and pigs has been growing for the past five months. Township Zoning Officer Sarah Schaffer issued the Ferriers a series of letters beginning Dec. 15 serving as notices of violation of two local ordinances. One ordinance prohibits land in the township from being used for piggeries or the business of raising pigs, and another bans the rearing of chickens on a property smaller than 5 acres. The Ferriers keep their animals in a chicken coop and pigpen on their 3.89-acre property on Mill Road.

Citing the ordinances, township officials have repeatedly demanded that the family remove the chickens and pigs from their property by a deadline which, after a series of extensions, is currently set at April 21. Per each day of noncompliance, the Ferriers could be fined as much as $1,000, made to do as much as 90 days of community service or jailed for up to 90 days, according to a Feb. 14 notice of violation.

Mayor Laura Pfrommer said Thursday she had no comment on the case but urged the Ferriers to apply for a hearing before the Zoning Board if they were not satisfied with the zoning officer’s ruling.

The group at the Wednesday meeting supporting the Ferrier pets included advocates and neighbors sympathetic to their pig plight.

Anna Kulczycki, a member of Eastern Snouts, a nonprofit pig rescue and adoption agency based in Toms River, said a township prohibiting “piggeries,” as Egg Harbor Township does, typically means a township is banning raising hogs for slaughter rather than keeping them as pets. She urged township officials to protect the pigs, describing them as lovable animals often more intelligent than other common pets, such as dogs.

Kulczycki added she had relocated “many pigs in Egg Harbor Township” under the impression that the prohibition on piggeries did not apply to a sounder of pigs being kept as pets.

“The definition (of piggeries) is not clear,” Kulczycki said.

The Ferriers added that because the primary use of their land is not to raise chickens as livestock, they should not be subjected to the 5-acre limit.

Barbara Pizzale, another township resident, gave an emotive plea in favor of the Ferriers. She said township officials should study the domestication of pot-bellied pigs before they take any punitive action.

“Before you take the little girl’s pets away, you need to educate yourself,” Pizzale said. “The little girl, she’s going to lose her pets. It’s not right.”

Nick Fiadino, who said he lives across the street from the Ferriers, said those in support had not considered how the pigs and chickens were a public nuisance to the neighborhood. He said pigs create more waste than typical pets, and feared they were being kept in too small of a pen. The chickens, Fiadino noted, included two roosters which he said were too loud when they crowed early in the morning.

“It’s great, don’t change the ordinance. They should have thought about that before they dropped the pigs and let the pigs squat, because that’s what happened,” Fiadino said.

Dilley also said the two roosters among the Ferriers’ chickens were noisy, with their crowing waking her and her family up each day between 2 and 6 a.m. She also took issue with a complaint the Ferriers had filed against her for use of security cameras on her property.

“For my family to have a police officer, a fine police officer I will tell you, to show up at my home following up on a complaint for cameras being placed on my property is disgraceful when I have been asking for anyone to please, please, help me in making the ordinance the township has made enforceable,” Dilley said.

The comments interrogating how sanitary the pigs are were rebutted by another resident on the street and prompted an acerbic backlash from Brianna Ferrier. She alleged Dilley had a dog whose feces was a nuisance and made an allegation about the medical history of a member of Dilley’s family.

“This goes more personal than you guys are seeing, I’m not here about that,” Brianna Ferrier said during her public comment. “I am here to say that if she’s going to play war like that, that is unacceptable for what the thing is at hand.”

The dispute that played out Wednesday is rooted in an earlier conflict about a zoning variance being sought by Dilley.

In 2022, Dilley, a former member of the township Board of Education, had been trying to sell several pieces of property she owned along Mill Road. The Ferrier family first bought their current home from Dilley in May.

At an Aug. 17 Township Committee meeting, Dilley said she had been trying to sell another piece of property on Mill Road but could not close on the sale because the planned development required a 100-foot frontage, leaving the 99.54-foot frontage currently at the property just under 6 inches short.

After an extensive conversation with the Township Committee on Aug. 17, Dilley eventually applied for a variance and was heard by the township Zoning Board of Adjustment on Dec. 5. The Ferriers said they and several other neighbors came to that meeting to testify against granting Dilley the variance. During the committee meeting Wednesday, Brianna Ferrier said they were opposed because they did not want to be disturbed by new neighbors. Dilley was ultimately granted the 6-inch variance.

During the Zoning Board hearing Dec. 5, zoning officials asked another resident on the street whether he kept a chicken coop on his property, something Zoning Board Secretary Theresa Wilbert later said in a letter was seen while zoning officials were surveying Dilley’s property. After the other resident was questioned, Dave Ferrier told the board he owned coop, as well as a pigpen. He and Brianna received their first notice of violation about 10 days later.

The Ferriers allege they received the notice of violation in retaliation for their opposition testimony, something Wilbert denied in a Jan. 20 letter addressed to the Ferriers. Brianna Ferrier said township zoning officials were disrespectful to them and were obstinately enforcing antiquated rules.

“These people that sit on these chairs, they’re bullies, they’re outdated,” Brianna Ferrier said Thursday.

Dave Ferrier implored the township to be compassionate toward his family and pigs, and warned of the ignominy that would follow township leadership if they refused his request.

“Trust me when I say, I will ensure that the names and faces of this committee will forever be cemented with video of our 5-year-old daughter crying, while her parents are led away in handcuffs, and/or her beloved pets are forcibly taken away from her,” Dave Ferrier said at the meeting, choking back tears. “I doubt that is the legacy you wish to leave, so please, prove to the voters what you stand for.”

Township Solicitor Marc Friedman took exception to the threat from Ferrier to shame the Township Committee. He said it was not the prerogative of the committee to overrule the township zoning officer; instead, he told the Ferriers they had to file to be heard by the Zoning Board before the deadline.

“The township will be enforcing its laws,” Freidman said. “Follow the law. It’s a state statute that requires if you do not agree with a zoning officer’s interpretation, go to the Zoning Board, that’s your only relief, not coming before this body (the Township Committee), not going to the media, not writing letters to your congressman.”

Ferrier said after the meeting that he had recently asked to be heard by the Zoning Board to ask to continue to keep the pigs. The letter to the Ferriers from Wilbert indicated the “only parcel” to ever receive use-variance relief from the Zoning Board to keep hogs was a local market.

Township Administrator Donna Markulic said in a March 24 letter to the Ferriers that the Township Committee had said it would explore the question of whether local animal laws should be amended. She cautioned that such an exploration would take time and would not obviate the need for the family to respond to the violation notices they had already received.

Brianna Ferrier said she and Dave spent thousands of dollars nursing her pigs back to health after the animals had been adopted. She framed her case Thursday in the context of enabling local families to help pigs in need. The tenor of the meeting Wednesday, however, indicated that those who feel allowing the animals undermines their neighborhood have no intention of giving up the battle.

“It’s a bigger issue than just me and Dave,” Brianna Ferrier said. “Somebody has to fight for what is right.”

