Pierson will not seek another term in Cape government

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Jeff Pierson, a retired brigadier general who serves on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, will not seek another term this year.

He said he had health concerns in 2021 and will turn 80 in June. He added he recently married. His wife’s name is Sandra.

“I thought maybe I need the time to spend with my new bride,” Pierson said Wednesday. “I spent most of my life in the military or in service. I think it’s finally time to serve myself and my family.”

Pierson served a total of 42 years in the U.S. Army and the New Jersey Army National Guard. He also spent six years as an undersheriff in Cape May County, in the correctional division, and has held positions in the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

He was appointed to the county commission, then called the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, to fill a seat vacated by Kristine Gabor in 2016. At the time, he was a member of the Upper Township Committee, a seat he had to resign to accept the county position.

Pierson, an Upper Township resident, plans to fill the remainder of his term.

Also up for reelection this year is Will Morey, of North Wildwood. Morey plans to seek another term. He said Wednesday he still has work to do.

Cape May County Republican leader Michael Donohue said he has heard some potential names of candidates, but he will not have anyone confirmed until Feb. 15, when letters of intent are due.

The candidate will be chosen in the middle of March, when the county GOP will hold its convention.

In most cases, the convention avoids a primary vote for the nomination. In 2010, Jerry Thornton and Sue Sheppard successfully challenged the party’s choice and went on to handily win the general election in November, but that was an extraordinary example.

The county government is entirely Republican and has been for decades, but for two exceptions when single Democrats have managed to win a seat on the five-member board.

This month, Democrats chose Marie Blistan, of Wildwood Crest, as the new party leader, after former leader Daniel Kurkowski was confirmed as a Superior Court judge last year, after less than a year as county leader.

Blistan did not respond to a request Wednesday for information on who the Democrats may put forward for county commission this year.

Pierson has three grown children, all married and living in Upper Township, and 13 grandchildren, according to a biography posted to the county website. His late wife, Sally, died in 2013.

Leonard Desiderio, director of the board of commissioners, described Pierson’s dedication as an inspiration to many.

“Commissioner Pierson is and has been an outstanding elected official that put his heart and soul in representing the citizens of Cape May County,” Desiderio said Wednesday. He said he looked forward to working with Pierson in the coming year.

Pierson is a member of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, past master of Cannon Lodge #104 Free and Accepted Masons, and past president of the Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club.

He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Roger Williams University, a master’s degree and a certificate in administrative science, as well as a doctorate in humane letters from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

He attended the Army Command and General Staff College and the Army War College, as well as numerous other military and civilian schools.