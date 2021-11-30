Pieces of time: S.J. family's sewing machine business celebrates 100 years

One hundred years ago, a postage stamp cost 2 cents, radios were the main source of entertainment, Margaret Gorman won the first Miss America pageant and Thomas Dollard opened his sewing machine and vacuum cleaner shop in Atlantic City.
For 10 decades, Dollard's Sew & Vac — which sells and repairs sewing and embroidery machines and high-end vacuum cleaners — endured through economic crisis, technological advances and world events to celebrate its centennial year in 2021.
"I like to say my grandfather, father and uncle did the first 50 years and I did the second 50," says John Dollard, 71, who continues the family legacy with daughter Christina Dollard and, until his recent passing, nephew Tom Kane, aided by a handful of loyal employees and supplemented by the next generation of family members.
Dollard entered the family business in 1970 right out of military service. When his father Thomas died in 1975, Dollard helped to keep the shop going, eking out a living. A few years later, he became a police officer in Atlantic City and ran the shop during his off hours until retirement.
After bouncing around to a few locations within the resort, the shop relocated to South Shore Plaza in the Marmora section of Upper Township in 2002 and was renamed Dollard-Baker Sew & Vac. Moving out of Atlantic City was daring at the time, but it turned out to be a good thing, said Dollard.
"I'm proud to say my family was a piece of Atlantic City history," he said.
These days, Dollard is busy sharing his business acumen and telling his family's story to local civic and business groups like the Ocean City-Upper Township Chamber of Commerce, where he was a recent featured speaker.
On the store’s website are featured photos of Dollard’s father and grandfather, including images showing the early business. Back in the early 1920s, the shop was the first store in the area to feature treadle sewing machines, which at that time was considered state-of-the-art equipment. The machine was powered mechanically by a pedal pushed back and forth by the operator's foot. Dollard said his father and mother used to reminisce how Model-T cars delivered the machines to customers, with the store offering its own financing by collecting $1 a week so customers could afford to pay for them.
Today's high-tech machines range from hundreds to thousands of dollars and are computerized with display screens that show different types of stitch styles and even prompts the user when to change the color of thread.
If you thought the automotive industry evolved to mind-blowing proportions over the past 100 years, take a look at the history of the sewing machine and the vacuum cleaner, says Dollard.
Besides keeping up on technology, Dollard believes the secret to the business' longevity is finding a consumer niche, providing quality products and backing it up with customer service. Over the years the store has changed with the times to selling and repairing sewing machines and vacuum cleaners to offering sewing, quilting and embroidery classes. Longtime employee Carlos Pacheco brings years of experience as the sewing technician and Merry May, Heidi Cullen and Ronnie Sauerbrey run classes as sewing educators. Employee Jocelyn Geese hasn't even reached her 20s yet but is already learning the ropes of the repair business and becoming a valuable asset, Dollard said.
As with any other business, Dollard's has seen its ups and downs and had to weather through the trends and the fads over the years. As one of the few sewing machine stores still in business in South Jersey, the shop’s clients range from the school-age kids to mature adults as new generations discover the craft. Oddly, it is one of the few businesses not soured by the pandemic. With the majority of South Jersey residents stuck at home, many began to haul out their old sewing machines and Dollard's has been humming for the past 18 months or so with orders for repairs and supplies.
“When people went into isolation, they started making masks,” he said. “People couldn’t get the elastic. At first we ordered 5,000 yards, we sold out in 23 hours. Then we got another 5,000 yards and another 5,000 yards," he said.
The repair side of the shop business was doubled as people were bringing sewing machines in for tune-ups and repairs. At one point, there were 18 machines brought in for repair in one day, he said.
Dollard said he doesn't know what's in store for the next 100 years, but keeping the family business humming would be a nice legacy.
Contact: 609-272-7295
