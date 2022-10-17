Pickleball pro tournament coming to Avalon

AVALON — Pro pickleball is coming to Avalon, bringing with it a projected $1 million worth of economic impact, Mayor Martin Pagliughi announced at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The Association of Pickleball Professionals will hold the APP New Jersey Classic from Sept. 6 to 10, just after Labor Day 2023, putting it on the tour between Chicago and Atlanta.

Pagliughi described pickleball as the fastest growing sport in the United States.

Avalon put in 10 pickleball courts at Eighth Street in 2018. Before that, borough officials said, they never heard of the sport. On Monday, the courts were crowded, with play interrupted for the press conference and resuming soon after.

The players cheered the news of professional pickleball, but cheered louder when Pagliughi said 10 more courts would be installed at the site, with construction starting this winter.

“You see that? That’s why I’m the mayor,” Pagliughi.

The adjacent tennis courts will be relocated with new courts built, allowing pickleball to expand into that space.

Ken Hermann, the founder of the Association of Pickleball Professionals and its CEO, said he flew in from Chicago for the press conference. The APP is sanctioned by USA Pickleball and is an official Pro Tour Partner, according to the city. Herman said part of the idea for the tour was to have events in multiple regions of the country, not just in Florida and southern California.

He said he wanted a site that was a destination, and added that with the additional courts in the works, Avalon will have “one of the premier facilities in the East Coast.”

The popularity of the sport is growing fast, with demand for more courts in shore towns throughout New Jersey. Hermann said interest in the sport continues to build.

“These are exciting times for anyone involved in this sport,” Hermann said.

According to studies presented on Monday, in addition to an estimated $1 million in direct economic benefit, the tournament will mean 1,000 overnight stays in the area, which mean a busier time for neighboring communities as well.

Fans sometimes plan their vacations around events, Avalon officials said, and the tournament will be live-streamed and may be broadcast on television, potentially introducing the area to more potential visitors.

“This is a pretty big thing for not just Avalon, but for Cape May County,” Pagliughi said. “This is not just going to be Avalon. This is going to be a regional event.”

Most visitors to Cape May County come for the beach, he said, but each town offers a different experience and there are cultural and natural attractions, Pagliughi said.

Jeffrey Vassar, New Jersey Travel and Tourism director, John O’Dea, the president of the Avalon Chamber of Commerce, and Jacqueline Ewing, the president of the Seven Mile Business Community Association, also attended the press conference, as did members of Avalon’s governing body.

Ewing said the impact of the event will be huge and help extend the tourism season. Vassar said half of the state’s tourism spending comes from the shore, and said no one has done a better job than Cape May County in extending the season.

Vassar mentioned Super Bowl XLVIII, played in New Jersey in 2014, and the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to bring massive crowds.

“I think the pride and joy of New Jersey is the APP Pickleball Tournament in September,” he said.

Plans call for a tournament of top pickleball professionals, a senior pro tournament and an amateur division that will be open to locals and visitors.

In addition to Avalon, the tour will include venues in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Saint Louis.

The sport has grown fast in the past few years, with visitors and residents clamoring for more courts in several communities.

This year, the first Atlantic City Pickleball Open took place at the Atlantic City Convention Center in September. There was recently a pickleball wedding on the courts in Ventnor.