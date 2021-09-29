Pickleball looms in Ocean City mayor’s race, a resident contends

+2 Back and forth in Ocean City on where additional pickleball courts belong OCEAN CITY — Despite $18.5 million for numerous projects being up for a vote, it seemed peop…

“The election is not for 32 more weeks. This is not good for the city of Ocean City,” resident Frank Worrell said Thursday.

Worrell cited several issues currently under discussion by council, including Gillian’s proposal for a $42 million public safety building. The proposal would combine the police and fire headquarters into a single facility. That project has drawn questions, especially over the price tag, from Council President Bob Barr and Councilmember Keith Hartzell, who announced last month that he plans to challenge Gillian for the mayor’s seat.

“For three years, this was in the planning stages. I’m not on council, but I know exactly, exactly, what they were going to do; tear that down and put everything at Fifth Street,” Worrell said. “You voted seven to nothing on every capital budget and every plan for 11 years, and this was in it. You didn’t question it.”

At previous meetings, many wanted to discuss the pickleball debate. Neighbors of the current courts have told council the constant sound of pickleball volleys was driving them up a wall. Balin is confident that a noise barrier would be enough to solve that problem.

He said a majority of council members support putting the courts at 18th Street.