Pickleball looms in Ocean City mayor’s race, a resident contends

OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told City Council on Thursday.
The question of where to put additional courts for the increasingly popular game — whether alongside the current courts at 18th Street and Haven Avenue or on 34th Street, where there are numerous tennis courts — has become a contentious topic in the city.
Earlier this month, several players told council they want to keep all the pickleball courts together, while city Administrator George Savastano said Mayor Jay Gillian planned to hear the neighbors out before making a final decision.
Resident Greg Balin, one of the game’s advocates, offered sharp words on the topic during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting.
“Is the administration playing politics with this, or are we playing pickleball?” he asked. “We will not tolerate any delays.”
Balin said at the meeting that the pickleball community includes many local homeowners, and that they want additional courts open by the spring of 2022 at the 18th Street location.
The idea of a popular game becoming a political football didn’t sit well with another resident, who believes government’s focus should be elsewhere.
“The election is not for 32 more weeks. This is not good for the city of Ocean City,” resident Frank Worrell said Thursday.
Worrell cited several issues currently under discussion by council, including Gillian’s proposal for a $42 million public safety building. The proposal would combine the police and fire headquarters into a single facility. That project has drawn questions, especially over the price tag, from Council President Bob Barr and Councilmember Keith Hartzell, who announced last month that he plans to challenge Gillian for the mayor’s seat.
“For three years, this was in the planning stages. I’m not on council, but I know exactly, exactly, what they were going to do; tear that down and put everything at Fifth Street,” Worrell said. “You voted seven to nothing on every capital budget and every plan for 11 years, and this was in it. You didn’t question it.”
At previous meetings, many wanted to discuss the pickleball debate. Neighbors of the current courts have told council the constant sound of pickleball volleys was driving them up a wall. Balin is confident that a noise barrier would be enough to solve that problem.
He said a majority of council members support putting the courts at 18th Street.
“If the mayor and the administration wants to battle pickleball, we want (it known) that we intend to be a huge factor in May of 2022 and there will be consequences,” Balin said.
Gillian plans to run for reelection next spring in Ocean City’s nonpartisan May election, when the four at-large seats on the seven-member council are also up for election. If elected, it would be Gillian’s fourth term.
After extensive speculation, longtime councilmember Hartzell said he would challenge Gillian, meaning he will not run for reelection to council. At previous meetings, Hartzell has supported keeping pickleball courts all together at 18th Street.
The courts are near the Ocean City Intermediate School and across 18th Street from the Ocean City Community Center, which includes the city’s Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The courts see near constant use each day. Nearby in the same recreation complex, there are also tennis and basketball courts, which are not nearly as busy.
Balin also called for upgrades to the facilities. There is now a small wooden building and portable toilets on a crushed shell lot close to the courts.
“This is not how we treat people who come to Ocean City,” he said. “We have a building that is rotting. The floor’s falling in. We have a shell parking lot. This is not who Ocean City is.”
At the same meeting, city attorney Dottie McCrosson reported that the city code enforcement officer had been in touch with Republic Bank about a project at Ninth Street and West Avenue, where Barr had raised safety concerns.
The construction site includes a narrow temporary sidewalk along the busy road. At previous meetings, Barr had said there is not enough room for wheelchairs or for two people to pass each other without one stepping into traffic.
By the middle of this week, the contractor will pour concrete to widen the sidewalk as the construction work continues.
