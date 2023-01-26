 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickleball event planned for Special Olympics athletes in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City plans to host a new Unified Pickleball event on Jan. 28. Play will take place 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth Street and Boardwalk.

In the Special Olympics, the term “Unified” designates sports in which athletes with disabilities team up with people from the community or local teams. The inaugural event in Ocean City will include 16 athletes with disabilities such as down syndrome, autism and cerebral palsy. They range in age from teens to young adults.

“We are very excited to try this new event for the first time, and I would love to make Ocean City a Special Olympics town,” said Mayor Jay Gillian.

Play will be broken up into 10-minute sessions geared toward teaching the game. Special Olympics hopes to make pickleball an official sport in the near future. It will be included as an exhibition competition at this year’s Special Olympics’ State Summer Games. While Saturday’s event in Ocean City is not officially affiliated with Special Olympics, the goal is to give local athletes a head start in the new sport. The city hopes one day to be host of official Special Olympics Pickleball events.

Ocean City is home to annual Special Olympics competitions in swimming, scheduled this year for March 19, track and field, set for May 7, and other events.

