Pickleball courts planned for Atlantic City's Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — Pickleball is coming to Atlantic City.

Some of the material has already been delivered to Bader Field, according to City Councilman Jesse Kurtz, and more is on the way. He said Thursday he was unsure how long it would be before the courts were ready for play, but he believed they would be completed and open by summer.

They will be the city’s first and only pickleball courts.

The game, played with solid plastic paddles and a rigid plastic ball, has become increasingly popular in recent years. This will be the first court in Atlantic City, Kurtz said, adding many of his constituents play in other communities.

“We have the netting and equipment for pickleball ready to go, we are just missing one piece that holds up the netting, which has been ordered,” said Andrew Kramer, the new spokesperson for Atlantic City.

Timing for the courts opening is still to be determined, but Kramer said it will be clearer once that final piece arrives.

“Our hope is to have pickleball open as soon as possible to take advantage of the nicer weather,” Kramer said.

While the game is popular with older residents, Kurtz said all ages enjoy pickleball, adding he got a paddle set to play with his children.

Still on the way are cricket courts, Kurtz said. Created in England hundreds of years ago, the game is becoming increasingly popular in Atlantic City, especially in the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities.

People from all offer the world play the game, Kurtz said, comparing it to soccer, which once had a limited following in the United States but has become mainstream. For now, in Atlantic City, cricket is mostly played on baseball or soccer fields.

Kramer confirmed a cricket facility is under discussion but said those plans are not yet definite.

While a dedicated cricket pitch may be on the way, pickleball is set to arrive first, after a delay Kurtz blamed on supply chain issues.

The new courts will be placed next to the basketball courts at the site, where the Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league games were played last summer. Those courts, about 100 yards beyond the outfield fence of Sandcastle Stadium, drew praise for their design last year.

They include a snap-tile surface, said to be better for the players’ knees and joints compared to asphalt, and fiberglass backboards.

Another change on the way, Kurtz said, will be to the signs. He said they currently say no trespassing is allowed at the site. Because the work was in part funded through grants, he said, public access must be guaranteed.

“We don’t want people to feel like they’re breaking the law when they use the recreation facilities they paid for,” he said.

City Council approved paving the recreation area in the winter of 2021. The improvements come as talk continues on a $2.7 billion development for Bader Field, one talked up by Mayor Marty Small Sr. in February.

Called Renaissance at Bader Field and proposed by DEEM Enterprises, the project would include hundreds of condominiums along the intracoastal waterway, high-rise hotel/event space, retail space along Albany Avenue, educational facilities and a Formula One track winding through the middle where those who own high-performance vehicles can drive them at race speed.

Kurtz said the development could mean a dramatic change at Bader Field, about 141 acres and the largest undeveloped area in the city. But he added that the state, the city, the developer and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and other stakeholders still have to reach a final agreement on that plan.

Atlantic City must continue to make improvements, Kurtz said.

“In the interim, we shouldn’t just sit around and twiddle our thumbs,” he said.

Any future developer will eventually have the option of incorporating the city recreation areas into plans or come up with a proposal for where they can be relocated, Kurtz said. That will include a skating rink at Bader Field, which the city took over this year. The Atlantic City Skate Zone looked likely to close this year, but the city announced a plan in January to keep the ice cold through 2023.

The recreational uses will not interfere with using the rest of Bader Field for festivals, Kurtz added. The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is set to return to the site in June, and the former airfield has hosted a Dave Matthews Band-headlined festival, Phish and Metallica.

Bader Field served as the city’s municipal airport for more than 80 years, welcoming airplanes, sea planes and blimps in the early days of aviation. It closed in 2006.

