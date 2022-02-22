Physical therapy services open at Cape May County VA medical center

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County veterans enrolled in the Wilmington VA can now visit their local outpatient treatment for their physical therapy needs.

The county's VA medical center, in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, is now offering in-person and telehealth physical therapy appointments, expanding service for local veterans after the facility opened last year.

“Bringing physical therapy services into the Rio Grande clinic will open opportunities for more than just Cape May County residents to engage with providers who work solely with veterans," Vine Kane, Wilmington VA Medical Center director, said in a statement Tuesday. "We hope Veterans all over southern New Jersey will utilize these services."

Veterans visiting the Atlantic County and Cumberland County CBOCs may receive physical therapy services in Rio Grande, in place of a community care referral. Initial appointments are held in-person, and treatments can continue either at the clinic or through telehealth, the agency said.

Veterans seeking physical therapy can access this service directly or by referral from their primary care team or non-VA provider, the agency said.

“Veterans will have the ability for direct access to physical therapy services," Catherine McDowall, chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Wilmington VA, said in a statement. "Veterans who self-refer are able to call the CBOC to be scheduled for an evaluation. Our dynamic physical therapy team is prepared to provide exceptional service to veterans residing in southern New Jersey.”

The Rio Grande facility opened in 2020. The facility provided local veterans with easier access to health care after the county's former facility, inside the walls of Coast Guard Station Cape May, closed that year.

The 11,000-square-foot clinic, located in the County Commons complex in the Rio Grande section of the township, offers expanded services including telehealth, hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services

Inside, the facility has a separate physical therapy room accessible through the lobby. The room has various types of equipment, with professionals ready to assist.

