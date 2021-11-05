Photographer fundraiser raises $5,000 for Cape Assist

WILDWOOD — Photographer Nichole Thompson raised more than $5,000 in her late brother’s memory last month in an effort to boost awareness of substance abuse.

After her brother Stephen died while he was recovering from alcohol addiction in 2019, Thompson began performing what she called random acts of kindness. What started out as buying cups of coffee for strangers and leaving flowers on cars turned into a full-fledged fundraising effort that culminated in a "mini marathon" photo fundraiser.

The Egg Harbor Township woman combined her #RAKforStephen campaign with her professional expertise to offer 20-minute photography sessions. The event, which took place in early October at Littleworth Tree Farm in Woodbine, was open to any participant who could afford the $100 minimum donation.

Last week, Thompson presented a check totaling $5,250 to Cape Assist, a substance misuse prevention and treatment agency in Wildwood that serves all of Cape May County.