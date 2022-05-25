Photograph not related to Bridgeton girl's disappearance, human trafficking, prosecutor says

A photograph being shared with law enforcement as a tip is not related to the 2019 disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
The office said they had thoroughly investigated the photograph, which depicts a man in a blue shirt and tan pants walking with a young girl dressed in pink away from a white van. It concluded the photograph is not related to Alavez’s disappearance and does not involve human trafficking.
The office nevertheless thanked the public for sharing the information. It also credited law enforcement for investigating the photograph.
Alavez was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, at Bridgeton City Park. She was 5 at the time of her disappearance and would be 8 now. The local community has held marches and vigils to advocate for finding Alavez and bringing her home to her family.
GALLERY: Dulce Maria Alavez two-year vigil
Remembering Dulce
Silent walk held Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Bridgeton City Park in honor of the two-year anniversary of the disappeance of Dulce Maria Alavez. (Samantha Lynam / For The Press of Atlantic City)
Samantha Lynam For The Press
