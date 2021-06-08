Phone threat called into 911 causes evacuation of Morey's Piers in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A 911 call Sunday led to the evacuation of Morey's Piers, police said Tuesday.
The threat directed at amusement piers on the Boardwalk was called in about 7:40 p.m., police said in a news release.
The area was ultimately deemed safe, and the evacuations were lifted about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Police were assisted by the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Ocean City police, State Police and the Cape May County Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives unit, police said.
— Vincent Jackson
