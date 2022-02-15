 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phish returns to Atlantic City for 3-day beach concert this summer

  • 0
081421-pac-nws-phish

Phish drew about 30,000 people per night when they performed last summer on the Atlantic City beach.

ATLANTIC CITY — Phish will return to the city this summer for three more nights of beach concerts during their spring and summer tour this year, the band announced Tuesday on social media.

According to a post on Phish's Facebook page, the Aug. 5-7 Atlantic City shows will be a special foundation concert, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the WaterWheel Foundation, a nonprofit created by the band in 1997 to oversee their charitable activities.

The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The Atlantic City shows will offer a special Foundation Ticket that includes early admission, a dedicated viewing area, a Foundation lounge and bar, and early access to merchandise.

The following weekend, Aug. 12 to 14, Atlantic City will host the TidalWave Music Festival, a three-day country show headlined by Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen.

Phish performed three shows on the beach in the resort last summer, after its 2020 concert dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've also performed in the city prior, and usually generate a large crowd due to a dedicated fanbase that follows them from show to show. Last year's Phish shows in Atlantic City averaged more than 30,000 attendees per day.

Phish will begin a 34-date tour beginning with three shows in Alabama Memorial Day weekend and ending with a four-night run in Colorado Labor Day weekend.

A ticket request period is underway on Phish's website, along with specific ticket information for each show, and will end at noon Feb. 25.

Tickets go on sale to the public March 4. For more information, visit cidentertainment.com/events/phish.

