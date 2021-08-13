 Skip to main content
Phish fans excited for beach party in Atlantic City
Phish fans excited for beach party in Atlantic City

Phish

Phish fans lineup ahead of the Friday's show on the beach in Atlantic City. 

 John Russo

ATLANTIC CITY — Phish fans lined up outside the beach concert venue entrance well ahead of the 5:30 p.m. door-opening.

Phish is making its fourth three-day stop in Atlantic City, and the first on the beach. The band played Oct. 29-31, 2010 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2013 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, and June 15-17, 2012 at Bader Field.

The stage was set up north of Playground Pier, adjacent to Caesars Atlantic City. The venue spanned from Arkansas to Kentucky avenues.

