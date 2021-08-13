Phish fans excited for beach party in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Phish fans lined up outside the beach concert venue entrance well ahead of the 5:30 p.m. door-opening.
People lined up to get in are all the way down to Arkansas pic.twitter.com/YO8VN1kVsx— John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) August 13, 2021
Support Local Journalism
Phish is making its fourth three-day stop in Atlantic City, and the first on the beach. The band played Oct. 29-31, 2010 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2013 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, and June 15-17, 2012 at Bader Field.
The stage was set up north of Playground Pier, adjacent to Caesars Atlantic City. The venue spanned from Arkansas to Kentucky avenues.
Evan Burstein Will be seeing his 100th #Phish show Sunday. pic.twitter.com/x7aBsl5y01— John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) August 13, 2021
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.