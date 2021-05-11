 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phish confirms Atlantic City beach concert this summer
0 comments

Phish confirms Atlantic City beach concert this summer

{{featured_button_text}}
Phish review

Phish’s Trey Anastasio performs on Halloween 2013 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. A majority of the music on Phish’s 2014 album ‘Fuego’ debuted at that show.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

Phish will play a three-day beach concert on the Atlantic City beach Aug. 13 to 15, according to the band's summer tour schedule released today. 

Phish was scheduled to perform three shows on the Atlantic City beach last summer, but the shows were cancelled due to COVID-19. Last May, the band announced its plans to return to the resort in 2021. 

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate panel weighs US response to cyberattacks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News