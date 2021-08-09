These are the events The Press of Atlantic City will be watching this week.
WEDNESDAY:
- The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Wildwoods Convention Center for a four-day stay that runs through Saturday. Check out the family-friendly entertainment filled with high-flying dunks, skilled ball-handling and hilarious comedy.
THURSDAY:
- The 111th annual Ocean City Baby Parade, one of the oldest in the country, will start at 10:30 a.m. The parade route will run from 6th Street to 12th Street on the Boardwalk, and all cars, special guests, floats and musical acts will continue to 14th Street.
- A preliminary hearing for George Smith, the Vineland man who dumped fuel on the grounds of a Pennsylvania elementary school last month, will be held.
FRIDAY:
- Legendary jam band Phish returns to Atlantic City for a three-day concert series on the beach. Each show, from Friday to Sunday, will begin at 7:30 p.m. This is Phish's fourth three-night stand in Atlantic City, having been in the city in 2010, 2012 and 2013. Here's a guide of what you need to know if you're attending the shows.
SATURDAY:
- The Miss Ocean City Pageant will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question.
SUNDAY:
- The annual Wedding of the Sea festival will take place in Sea Isle City. Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. at St Joseph Church, 44th and Central, Sea Isle City. A procession to the ocean will follow after Mass.
