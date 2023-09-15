PLEASANTVILLE — Gov. Phil Murphy will visit the city Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a project that could transform the Lakes Bay waterfront.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at the Lakes Bay Marina on Bayview Avenue, according to a news release.

Plans for the Lakes Bay redevelopment area, site of the city’s demolished former high school, include six buildings with 180 one- and two-bedroom rental units, to be priced at market rate, with a pool, clubhouse and gym. The area is bounded by Bayview Avenue, Franklin Boulevard and Hampden Court.

There are also plans to add restaurants in the area, officials said in the release.

Construction of a new Pleasantville Waterfront Park will begin, funded by a $1.2 million grant from the state Green Acres open space program, at the site of the old Joker’s Field, the former home of the city’s youth football team. Additional funds for this project come from the Urban Enterprise Zone program and the city, officials said.

The city also will begin dredging Lakes Bay Marina, supported by more than $500,000 in Green Acres funds.

Murphy unveiled in 2021 a statewide investment of $100 million via the Green Acres program to develop parks, playgrounds, open spaces and other local green improvement projects in urban areas, as well enhance flood resilience. At the time, he said it was intended to advance the state’s conservationist efforts, forestall the consequences of global warming and promote equitable access to the state’s natural resources.

The city's former high school was demolished in 2006.