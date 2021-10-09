Philly's Coro Mundi Choir was silenced by the pandemic. Almost minus a tenor, they sang together again at last.

"It totally lacked most of which made choral singing fun," Weininger said. "The ability to sing with others in real time, to adjust your singing in response to what you're hearing from others, that joining together to create this blended sound is so much of what's pleasurable about choral singing."

"Are we masking?" soprano Julie Snyder asked at the start of what would be more than 10 hours of rehearsing over two days.

Told no by Kushner, she replied: "Alleluia!"

That sentiment carried over into the rehearsal, as it had into the selection of the music, which included, in fact, "Gaudeamus Omnes" by Marek Raczynski, based on a Gregorian chant that builds to the singing of "Halleluyah."

The entire repertoire of the weekend's concerts was deliberately chosen by Kushner with deep attention to the experiences of the last year and a half. In addition to the Whitacre and Copland pieces, the choir is performing "The Passing of the Year," by Jonathan Dove, and Leonard Bernstein's "Make Our Garden Grow," plus pieces by Raczynski and Paul Mealor.

"There's a lot about the feelings about love and connection to each other that we've been working so hard to sustain the last year and half," Weininger said. "The kind of griefs and joys we've had going into and going out of the pandemic."