Philly man struck by oncoming car on the Atlantic City Expressway

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man was fatally injured after being hit by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway on Saturday night.

State Police responded to the crash at milepost 22.8 westbound in the township.

Donte Horton, 28, was fatally injured by a Toyota Rav4, driven by an unnamed 25-year-old Egg Harbor City man, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said on Monday.

The car was westbound when it hit Goez while he was in the left lane, Goez said.

Goez did not say why Horton was on the highway.

The Egg Harbor City man was uninjured by the crash, Goez said.

The crashed remained under investigation Monday, Goez said.