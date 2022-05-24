Philly firm buys Ocean City landmark Chatterbox

OCEAN CITY – The bright pink exterior of the Chatterbox will remain, according to the new owner of the Ocean City landmark.

“As long as I own it, it will always be that way, and the sign will always be there,” said Bill Bonforte, who settled on the purchase of the business and the building with the former owners on Friday.

He is part of an investment group that bought the building. On Monday, he declined to say how much they paid. Earlier this year, the property was listed at $2.895 million, which includes three apartments above the well-known restaurant.

The menu will change, he said. For now, the first step will be to staff up, with hopes of having something open by Memorial Day weekend, even if it is only for ice cream and possibly a limited lunch menu.

Bonforte cited Jean Campbell, who founded The Chatterbox in 1937, describing it as a bold move. It was also bold to paint the building bright pink, he said.

“I’m guessing Jean was quite a woman,” he said. “Instead of always trying to recreate the same vision for the food, we’re going to try to bring that same boldness to the food, to bring in food that is an homage to that spirit, that’s a bit brighter and a bit over-the-top.”

He and his partners own a restaurant in Philadelphia, but he said he is not ready to name the brand publicly, at least until they are more certain about what they will do this summer. But it does not take too long on Google to find that Bonforte is a partner in the Green Eggs Café, with several locations in Philadelphia serving breakfast and lunch.

There was also a location in North Wildwood in the summer of 2017, operating with a brunch menu at Keenan’s Irish Pub.

Several published reports and reviews identify Bonforte, Stephen Slaughter and Andrew Zuccarini as the team behind Green Eggs Café.

At 500 East Ninth Street in Ocean City, the look will not change much, Bonforte said.

When he is ready to bring his brand name to the location, he said, it will remain “at the Chatterbox.”

“I think in everybody’s heart that building will always be the Chatterbox,” he said. He added that the first question most people have asked him is whether the color will remain pink.

The restaurant originally opened in another location, then moved to its current spot at the corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue in 1940.

The Repici family operated the restaurant for decades.

More recently, Regina Anthony and Giampaolo “John” Duva purchased the business and the building, undertaking extensive renovations, including to the exterior of the building as well as to the apartments and the electrical systems and plumbing.

At one point, the restaurant remained open 24 hours in the summer, and stories abound about the heyday in the 1960s and ‘70s. There is also a persistent story that Grace Kelly, future film icon and Princess of Monaco, briefly worked as a waitress there while living in Ocean City.

By most accounts the building was designed by Vivian Smith in the 1920s, around the same time Smith also designed many other Ocean City landmarks, including The Flanders Hotel, The Music Pier and City Hall. Like several Ocean City buildings, the Chatterbox incorporated Spanish and Southwest design elements, including a bold color scheme.

Finalizing the sale the week before Memorial Day weekend presents challenges. Bonforte said the locals will understand, but for the visitors who are only in town for a week, he does not want to announce any details of potential changes until he is ready.

“If I can’t give them what they want, I don’t want to shortchange them,” he said. They may drop some signature dishes from the Philadelphia location as a hint to customers in the early summer.

“It’s the Chatterbox for a new generation,” he said.

