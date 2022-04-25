Phillies' Manuel, Eagles' Joyner to appear at Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show

OCEAN CITY — Charlie Manuel and Seth Joyner, two iconic names in Philadelphia sports history, will take questions from fans before greeting them Saturday at the Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show.

Tickets for the event, held at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk, are on sale for $25 each, the city said Monday.

Joyner, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Philadelphia Eagles in the '80s and '90s, will take questions beginning at 11 a.m. Manuel, who managed the Philadelphia Phillies during their 2008 World Series run, will follow Joyner at 2 p.m.

Each will meet fans for pictures and autographs after their Q&A session, the city said.

Tickets are available by calling 609-399-6111 or stopping by City Hall at Asbury Avenue and Ninth Street or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.