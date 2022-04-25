Phillies' Manuel, Eagles' Joyner appearing at Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show

OCEAN CITY — Charlie Manuel and Seth Joyner, two iconic names in Philadelphia sports history, will take questions from fans before greeting them at the Sports Memorabilia Show Saturday.
Tickets for the event, held at the Ocean City Music Pier, are on sale for $25, the city said Monday.
Joyner, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Philadelphia Eagles in the '80s and '90s, will take questions beginning at 11 a.m. While Manuel, who managed the Philadelphia Phillies during their 2008 World Series run, will follow Joyner at 2 p.m.
Each will meet fans for pictures and autographs after their Q&A session, the city said.
Tickets are available by call 609-399-6111 or stopping by City Hall or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center.
