OCEAN CITY — The Phillie Phanatic will join the fun in the back bay.

The Philadelphia Phillies' beloved mascot will do what he does best July 29 as the special guest of the 68th annual Night in Venice. The Phanatic and his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame and 90-inch waist will help the parade celebrate this year's theme: "It's A Philly Thing."

The Phanatic joins retired Action News anchor Jim Gardner, who will serve as grand marshal of the parade in the back bays of Ocean City. The Phanatic's role? Grand mischief-maker.

According to a news release, the Phanatic will be joined by one of his "best mascot friends" at Night in Venice. Could it be the Flyers' Gritty or the Eagles' Swoop or the 76ers' Franklin?

The Phanatic continues the Phillies' presence in the city this year.

Last month, the Phanatic was in Ocean City for a meet-and-greet at Manco & Manco on the Boardwalk with former players John Kruk and Milt Thompson, members of the beloved 1993 team. In April, former 1993 Phillie Mickey Morandini was the grand marshal for the Doo Dah Parade, and 2008 World Series champion reliever Chad Durbin was at the Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show.

Entries are still open for boats and homes. The theme aims to celebrate the history and culture of Philadelphia's sports, music, food, entertainment and more. To register, visit ocnj.us/niv or call 609-399-6111.

