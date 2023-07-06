OCEAN CITY — The Phillie Phanatic will join the fun in the back bay.
The Philadelphia Phillies' beloved mascot will do what he does best July 29 as the special guest of the 68th annual Night in Venice. The Phanatic and his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame and 90-inch waist will help the parade celebrate this year's theme: "It's A Philly Thing."
The Phanatic joins retired Action News anchor Jim Gardner, who will serve as grand marshal of the parade in the back bays of Ocean City. The Phanatic's role? Grand mischief-maker.
According to a news release, the Phanatic will be joined by one of his "best mascot friends" at Night in Venice. Could it be the Flyers' Gritty or the Eagles' Swoop or the 76ers' Franklin?
The Phanatic continues the Phillies' presence in the city this year.
Last month, the Phanatic was in Ocean City for a meet-and-greet at Manco & Manco on the Boardwalk with former players John Kruk and Milt Thompson, members of the beloved 1993 team. In April, former 1993 Phillie Mickey Morandini was the grand marshal for the Doo Dah Parade, and 2008 World Series champion reliever Chad Durbin was at the Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show.
Entries are still open for boats and homes. The theme aims to celebrate the history and culture of Philadelphia's sports, music, food, entertainment and more. To register, visit
ocnj.us/niv or call 609-399-6111.
GALLERY: Ocean City's Night in Venice 2022
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. (center l-r) Jay and Patty Wright riding in the second spot of the parade surrounded by family and friends.
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. 2022 Miss Night in Venice Gracie Anderson (left) and her court.
Members of the Chheda family from Voorhees wait for their Mummer boats to pass. From left, Sahil, 5, Anjali, and Mayur.
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. (l-r) Miss Ocean City Madden Randazzo, Junior Miss Ocean City McKenna Flemming, and Little Miss Ocean City Ariana Di'Antonio.
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. Mummer Stephen Caldwell, 24, from Bucks County PA, ready to cheer on several of the Mummer boats scheduled to pass through.
Recently retired Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright and his family, including wife Patty, cruise in the second spot of Ocean City’s 67th annual Night in Venice boat parade Saturday night.
Boat No. 299 had one of the more unique decorations of the Night in Venice parade in Ocean City on Saturday night. Flying a Nova Nation flag, it was done up as a semi-trailer truck making deliveries.
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. (l-r) Ocean City residents Carrie Peake, Torie Fanueli, 14, and Madison Hart, 14, at the Bayside Center on 5th street wait for the flotilla to pass.
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. Boat #299 had one of the more unique decorations of the evening, as a Semi-Trailer Truck making delivieries.
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. Dancing with the Stars dancers Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya, in town having performed at the Music Pier for their Motown with a Twist show.
