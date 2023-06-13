The Phillie Phanatic is planning a beach day to help raise money for charity.

The Phanatic will be part of the festivities Wednesday at "Phillies Day at Manco & Manco" on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Part of the proceeds from pizza sales will benefit Phillies Charities Inc.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ninth Street and the Boardwalk. The Phanatic will make his big entrance at 6:30 and attempt to make pizza in front of the customers.

But fans also will have the chance from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to get autographs from and take photos with two members of the 1993 pennant-winning Phillies: Milt Thompson, who also was batting coach for the 2008 World Series champions, and John Kruk, who has been a longtime broadcaster with the team. Phillies ballgirls will host the event. Phillies prizes can be won throughout the event while supplies last.

Manco & Manco is also one of the concessions in Ashburn Alley and throughout the ballpark at Citizens Bank Park.