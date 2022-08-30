Philadelphian sentenced to 10 years for Atlantic City carjacking

A Philadelphian is to spend as much as a decade in prison after pleading guilty to an Atlantic City carjacking.

Atlantic County Presiding Criminal Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. sentenced Kevin Wade to 10 years in New Jersey state prison on Aug. 24, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Wade, a 61-year-old man from Philadelphia, had pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking.

The guilty plea and sentencing are the results of a carjacking that Wade committed in April 2021. He forced a person out a car in Atlantic City and then traveled through the city and neighboring municipalities while police chased him. The car chase concluded when Wade lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Wade had requested that his sentence be reduced from 10 years to eight years. The court denied his request. It also ordered that Wade pay restitution to the victim over damages caused to the stolen car.

Wade must serve 85% of his sentence, per the state’s No Early Release Act, before he becomes eligible for parole. The state Department of Corrections will subject Wade to parole supervision for an additional five years in the case that parole is granted.