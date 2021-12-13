Philadelphia to require proof of vaccine for indoor dining and sporting events starting Jan. 3

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But starting Jan. 17, proof of full vaccination for patrons will be needed.

The city mandate allows some extra time for children ages 5-11 and employees to get vaccinated. The city is asking that those groups have a first dose by Jan. 3 and a second dose by Feb. 3.

The requirement does not apply to people who are exempted from vaccination including children under 5, or people with proven medical or religious exemptions, Bettigole said.

But those with exemptions and children between 2 and 5 years old will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours to enter establishments that seat more than 1,000 people covered by the requirement. That includes sports venues, movie theatres, bowling alleys or spaces like museum cafes inside of larger venues.

She added that establishments like schools, daycares and others like soup kitchens or shelters that serve vulnerable populations will not require vaccination proof or negative tests.

Kenney said he visited New York two weeks ago, where dining and other indoor establishments have required vaccine proof since August, and found the requirements easy to navigate.