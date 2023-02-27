SEA ISLE CITY — A Philadelphia man fatally crushed by a falling balcony at the Spinnaker condominiums Friday was doing concrete work on the exterior of the south tower, federal investigators said Monday.

Jose Pereira, 43, died after the building's eighth-floor balcony collapsed onto the balcony one floor below, where Periera was working. Two workers who had been on the eighth-floor balcony were treated on the scene for minor injuries. Pereira was employed by Ferguson Construction Inc., of Yardley, Pennsylvania.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor, continues to investigate the accident, spokesperson Leni Fortson said Monday.

Attempts to reach a company representative were unsuccessful Monday.

Emergency calls began coming in at about 2:20 p.m. Friday, prompting a response from local fire companies and county agencies. Crews worked into the evening to reach Pereira hours after the concrete balcony fell onto him. Their efforts were hampered by concerns that the balcony with Pereira was unstable. He was eventually found and pronounced dead at about 10 p.m.

OSHA has a six-month investigation deadline, Fortson said, noting that the findings into what caused the collapse could be released earlier.

No other information was available Monday, Fortson said.

The collapse occurred on the north side of the Spinnaker’s South Tower, at Unit 712. Periera was trapped under a 30-foot-long concrete slab, city officials said over the weekend.

City police, fire and emergency medical service personnel were forced to breach a wall in the building to retrieve Periera's body after several substantial cracks were observed in the damaged seventh-floor balcony. First responders evacuated the entire building after arriving on scene.