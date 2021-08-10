Philadelphia man indicted in murder of Pleasantville man

MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man last year, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.
Teddy Smith, 40, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of Nathan Adcock, 25, on May 1, 2020.
At 6:24 p.m., Pleasantville police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North First Street and found Adcock with multiple gunshot wounds, Shill said in a news release. Adcock was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
Smith was arrested in November, Shill said.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.