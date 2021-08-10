 Skip to main content
Philadelphia man indicted in murder of Pleasantville man
MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man last year, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

Teddy Smith, 40, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of Nathan Adcock, 25, on May 1, 2020.

At 6:24 p.m., Pleasantville police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North First Street and found Adcock with multiple gunshot wounds, Shill said in a news release. Adcock was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide. 

Smith was arrested in November, Shill said.

Smith

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

