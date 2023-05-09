ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia Eagles Pro-Bowl defensive lineman Fletcher Cox will be recognized by officials on Tuesday for donating a police dog to the city's police force.
Cox, Mayor Marty Small Sr., Chief James Sarkos and other officials will be at the John "Sonny" Burke Canine Training Center in Corbin City at 2 p.m., where the dog, "Narco," will give a brief demonstration to the press.
Cox is a six-time Pro-Bowler since being drafted by the Eagles in 2012.
