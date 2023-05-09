CORBIN CITY — Atlantic City’s newest K-9, Narco, gave a demonstration of his drug sniffing abilities Tuesday at the county K-9 training center during a news conference to welcome him to the force and thank the professional football player who donated him to the Atlantic City Police Department.

Fletcher Cox, the Eagles Pro Bowl defensive tackle who gave the city the Belgian Malinois, said he has two personal protection dogs of the same breed and a deep love of K-9s.

He visits the John “Sonny” Burke Canine Training Center regularly in the offseason with his dogs, he said, to work with trainers there.

“I have built relationships here, where we learn from each other. We never talk sports, we talk dogs,” Cox said. “Amir is like a brother to me,” Cox said of ACPD Officer Amir Hughes, who works at the training facility.

Belgian Malinois dogs are also called Belgian shepherds, and resemble German shepherds.

During his demonstration, Narco was clearly excited to sniff various boxes, and aggressively handled the box where he detected a narcotics smell.

"He's an aggressive indicator," said Hughes as Narco began his demonstration.

Cox said he got his personal protection dogs fully trained from the Netherlands.

"These dogs are like loaded guns," he said. "I had to train up to where he's at."

The Atlantic City Police Department has been using K-9 dogs since 1970, Chief James Sarkos said. Two-year-old Narco is the newest addition, having started work about two months ago.

The department has about 12 K-9 dogs, Sarkos said, about half trained for narcotics and patrol work and half for bomb and explosive detection.

On Monday, Narco and his handler, Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos, assisted the vice unit with a motor vehicle stop that led to the recovery of 512 bags of heroin, suspected fentanyl, 225 oxycodone pills, cocaine and $10,000 in cash, Sarkos aid.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. gave Cox a proclamation, naming May 9 “Fletcher Cox Day” in the city, and encouraged him to take the Eagles to the Super Bowl again and win.

“If you win the Super Bowl this year, we’ll have a parade on the Boardwalk with you as grand marshal,” Small said.

Lead instructor at the K-9 academy Joe Nicholas said Narco was trained in a class that included about 15 dogs, and the others went to departments all over South Jersey. One went to a Pennsylvania department.

The training takes about 22 weeks, he said.

The training facility is the largest on the East Coast, Nicholas said, with 60 acres and its own lake. It is in a former school for disabled students, and every room is fitted for some aspect of K-9 training.

The academy is named after Sonny Burke, a young Atlantic City police officer who made the city's first K-9 assisted arrest and who was shot and killed in the line of duty. It happened when he was 15 minutes from the end of his shift, and just before he was due to go on his honeymoon, Sarkos said.

His K-9, Thor, is buried in the pet cemetery on Shore Road in Linwood, Sarkos said, along with many other ACPD K-9 dogs.

“This is only the beginning,” Cox said of his involvement with the city’s K-9 force. He plans to donate more dogs in the future.

