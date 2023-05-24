NORTHFIELD — The Philadelphia Eagles and Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals company, recently announced that Brian Bowles, a teacher at Northfield Community Middle School, was named a 2022 Nouryon All-Pro Teacher.
The All-Pro Teachers program, now in its ninth year, accepts nominations from the Greater Philadelphia region for exceptional fifth through 12th grade teachers in local schools. Ten teachers were chosen for their commitment to their students, school and community.
Bowles has been in education for 15 years and is in his sixth year at Northfield. Bowles' teaching repertoire includes media, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), coding and robotics, and he's a devout Eagles fan.
Honored teachers receive $2,000 for classroom supplies, an official NFL jersey and tickets to an Eagles home game. The Teacher of the Year winner receives an additional $5,000 and an Eagles Pep Rally.
The program is now accepting nominations for 2023 Nouryon All-Pro Teachers. Nominations can be submitted through Oct. 26 at philadelphiaeagles.com/community/allproteachers.
