Philadelphia developer takes plans for Morris Guards apartments redo to CRDA

A Philadelphia developer is seeking approvals from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to renovate the historic Morris Guards Armory building at 10 S. New York Ave.
Longacre NJ Properties LLC is proposing a two-phase renovation that would create a mixed-use building with 31 residential units, a 6,000-square-foot addition to the fifth floor and commercial space on the first floor. Studio and one- and two-bedroom units would be created through the project.
Developer John Longacre revealed his plans for the nearly 120-year-old building in a 2016 Press of Atlantic City article.
The hearing before CRDA’s Land Use Regulation and Enforcement Division would be 10 a.m. April 15. To watch online, visit zoom.us, click on “join a meeting" and enter Webinar ID: 994 8585 4688. The passcode is 125825.
