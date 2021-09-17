Petitions circulate to recall Buena mayor, councilman

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time, the company was found to have more than two dozen violations.

Grievances included a lack of mandated policy for incidents involving workplace accidents, bloodborne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. There was no labeling of any chemicals kept in the building, which must have a safety data sheet. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, said Brian Rowan, who worked at the department for 11 years before he contacted the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs and PEOSH about the issues.

Rowan believes the petitions will be unsuccessful.

"In my personal opinion, it (the recall) is led by several people who don't have an understanding of the inner workings of the firehouse," Rowan said. "I think this is a fruitless effort, going after councilmembers for decisions that they don't like, and I don't think it's really going to go anywhere."

Rowan said the council and the mayor had to make a tough decision in shutting down the department.

"They have a tough job to do, and they believe that it was best for the borough," Rowan said. "Many people who were there for many years, including myself, are in agreement with this decision."