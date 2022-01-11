Petition calls for state action to improve safety near Mainland Regional High School

LINWOOD — Two months after a student was badly injured when struck by a car near Mainland Regional High School, a local parent has started an online petition calling for immediate safety improvements.

Lisa Bonanno, a member of the Linwood Board of Education, is gathering signatures in hopes of seeing a new traffic signal installed on New Road, which she believes will mean safer crossing for students and others.

Officials with the regional school district did not release the student’s name or other details after he was struck in November. Police said the student was 18 at the time of the accident.

In the aftermath of the accident, school officials and community members offered prayers and concern for the family. In December, city officials were set to meet with representatives of the state Department of Transportation to discuss ways to improve safety on the road, which is also known as Route 9.

The online petition, posted this week, calls for immediate action.

“Linwood residents and officials have been lobbying for years to get this simple safety improvement,” the petition reads. “Before another child is hit, we urge immediate approval and expedited action on this project.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}