Petition calls for state action to improve safety near Mainland Regional High School

LINWOOD — Two months after a student was badly injured when struck by a car near Mainland Regional High School, a local parent has started an online petition calling for immediate safety improvements.
Lisa Bonanno, a member of the Linwood Board of Education, is gathering signatures in hopes of seeing a new traffic signal installed on New Road, which she believes will mean safer crossing for students and others.
Officials with the regional school district did not release the student’s name or other details after he was struck in November. Police said the student was 18 at the time of the accident.
In the aftermath of the accident, school officials and community members offered prayers and concern for the family. In December, city officials were set to meet with representatives of the state Department of Transportation to discuss ways to improve safety on the road, which is also known as Route 9.
The online petition, posted this week, calls for immediate action.
“Linwood residents and officials have been lobbying for years to get this simple safety improvement,” the petition reads. “Before another child is hit, we urge immediate approval and expedited action on this project.”
Matik spoke about the issue at a City Council meeting, which saw pleas for safety improvemen…
A DOT spokesperson promised to look into the matter. In a Tuesday morning email, press manager Steve Shapiro said the department was gathering information and would be in touch with more details.
In previous communications, officials said the department completed pedestrian safety improvements, including a new flashing beacon at Monroe Avenue with a button pedestrians can push to activate the lights and improve visibility, new “school ahead” warning signs and improved pavement markings.
Neither Bonanno nor Linwood Mayor Darren Matik had responded to a request for comment by Tuesday afternoon.
In a message this week, Bonanno said local officials have met with DOT representatives but suggested the DOT is dragging its feet. That motivated her to create the petition and post it to social media.
Several commenters on a Facebook page dismissed the idea of a new light, calling it unnecessary and saying drivers and pedestrians should pay more attention instead.
“It was a terrible tragic accident, that is why it is called accident,” commented a woman who said she saw it happen. “Stop with the nonsense of wanting a light and trying to find blame. Thank God the student is recovering.”
LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being …
Others supported the idea, and one person suggested a pedestrian bridge.
It was unclear how many signatures the petition had gathered as of Tuesday.
Linwood police have indicated the area near the school has not seen a disproportionate number of accidents compared to other areas of the community.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.