Peter Miller named interim administrator for Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Former long-time Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter Miller was chosen to serve as the interim township administrator for Hamilton Township at its Monday, June 7 township committee meeting.
He was unanimously selected to replace Arch Liston who resigned last month and will serve until a permanent administrator is named.
Miller retired from his post in Egg Harbor Township effective April 30 after serving for 32 years. According to Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain, Miller will be paid $100 per hour and will work approximately 24 hours per week with no other benefits.
“He was chosen because of his experience in a similar township,” Cain said. “He is very familiar with Pinelands and CAFRA regulations and redevelopment, things that we deal with on a daily basis. This allows him to hit the ground running.
“This also affords us the opportunity to take our time to find a permanent administrator. And, due to his experience, he can help us in the process.”
“My mission is to keep the ship sailing straight,” Miller said. “I have served in a sister community with similar issues, so I am very familiar with the concerns facing the township.”
Also at the meeting, the governing body unanimously passed ordinances to provide shared municipal court services with Northfield and Linwood.
Committeewoman Judy Link was concerned that the added cases might overwhelm the court.
“After speaking with the court administrator, once two vacant positions are filled it will not be a problem to add these two courts and possibly another,” Police Chief Greg Ciambrone said.
The governing body also accepted the title to the Mizpah Fire Building and surrounding grounds. The township’s lease agreement with the company was terminated in December due to official misconduct, conspiracy and theft charges against Mizpah Fire Chief Jay Davenport II and firefighter Craig Paxton. A new entity was then created to take ownership of the property.
“The only costs to the township are for title work, a survey and legal costs,” Township Solicitor Robert Sandman said. “Hopefully, we can close on this by our next meeting.”
During a recent township committee meeting, Ciambrone outlined a plan to house a police substation, fire vehicle and public works equipment at the site.
“It’s a great idea and I thank you for your vision on this,” Cain said.
