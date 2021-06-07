Peter Miller named interim administrator for Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Former long-time Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter Miller was chosen to serve as the interim township administrator for Hamilton Township at its Monday, June 7 township committee meeting.

He was unanimously selected to replace Arch Liston who resigned last month and will serve until a permanent administrator is named.

Miller retired from his post in Egg Harbor Township effective April 30 after serving for 32 years. According to Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain, Miller will be paid $100 per hour and will work approximately 24 hours per week with no other benefits.

“He was chosen because of his experience in a similar township,” Cain said. “He is very familiar with Pinelands and CAFRA regulations and redevelopment, things that we deal with on a daily basis. This allows him to hit the ground running.

“This also affords us the opportunity to take our time to find a permanent administrator. And, due to his experience, he can help us in the process.”

“My mission is to keep the ship sailing straight,” Miller said. “I have served in a sister community with similar issues, so I am very familiar with the concerns facing the township.”